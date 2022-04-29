The app is designed to help people if they feel unsafe outside of their home and has been developed after detailed consultation with partners and the public about the safety of women and girls in the county.

“I’m very pleased to be publicly launching the Safe Space Sussex app,” said PCC Katy Bourne.

She said: “While the app isn’t designed for use in an emergency, we’ve all had occasions where we find ourselves somewhere unfamiliar and feel uneasy.

“With my new app, users will quickly and easily be able to find a Safe Space near them where they can find a friendly face and somewhere they can feel more comfortable, as well as offering them an easy way to share their current location with a named contact.”

When users first download the app they will be asked to enter their name and phone number and a preferred contact.

They will then be directed to a map showing their location and a number of red pins indicating Safe Spaces nearby.

Tapping on one of these Safe Spaces will show opening times and the option to see directions from their location.

When they arrive at a Safe Space staff will offer them somewhere to wait, offer to call 999 or 101, or offer to call a contact of their choice.

If a user wants to share their location using the app, they can use the alert button, which will allow them to send a text containing their location (both the address and the what3words) to their named contact.

Sussex Police assistant chief constable Tanya Jones said: “We are delighted that this app has been developed and is now available for all residents in Sussex to download.

“It will make a significant contribution to our important work in tackling violence against women and girls.”

More than 250 Sussex businesses have already signed up their premises as Safe Spaces and their staff have been offered basic training on what to do if someone needs help.

The free app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play. To register your business visit www.safespacesussex.org.uk.