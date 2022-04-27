Destroyed South Downs National Park sign in Ditchling set to be replaced after car crash

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the collision on Spatham Lane at 8.45am, along with crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Preston Circus fire station.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “One car had gone into a ditch.

“No persons were trapped but one person was handed over in to the care of SECAMB.”

A reader took this photo of the damaged South Downs National Park sign in Spatham Lane, Ditchling, on Sunday morning (April 24).

A spokesperson for South Downs National Park said the sign had only been installed in March this year.

They said: “All of the National Park boundary signs have been designed and installed following passive safety, road safety, structural safety and windloading assessments from independent engineers, and the signs are designed to collapse when hit.

“The damaged sign has now been removed and we are awaiting a quotation from the signage manufacturer for the remanufacture and installation of a replacement sign.”

Richard Airey, from South East Coast Ambulance Service, said SECAmb was called at about 8.50am on Saturday.

He said: “Ambulance crews attended to one patient at the scene but they did not require further hospital treatment.”