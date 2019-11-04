Newhaven house fire: Fresh appeal for witnesses following arson attack

Police investigating a deliberate house fire in Newhaven have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Six fire engines and a control unit were sent to the fire at a bungalow in Lee Road, Newhaven, at 11.23pm on Wednesday (October 30).

A firefighter at the scene in Newhaven. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

A woman and two men were rescued, along with their three dogs.

Sussex Police confirmed on Thursday (October 31), that the fire was being treated as arson.

A spokesman said today: “Detectives are seeking information about a fire in Newhaven which is being treated as arson.

“Just before 12.05am on Wednesday (October 30), the fire was reported at a house in Lee Way, Newhaven.

“Fortunately the three people inside, a woman and two men, were able to get out unharmed with their three dogs.

“The fire is being treated as arson and is being investigated.

“It is believed there was deliberate ignition to a mattress left at the side of the house which spread to the building which was extensively damaged.”

Detective Constable Bradley Stadler added: “Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time is asked to report online or call us on 101 quoting serial 8 of 30/10. No arrests have been made at this stage.”