Newhaven latest: families release photo of married couple who were found dead

The families of a married couple who were found dead at their home in Newhaven have released a photograph of them, Sussex Police have said.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST
Sussex Police said officers were called to a Lewes Road, Newhaven, property shortly after 7pm on Friday, June 9, where the bodies of 33-year-old Josh Bashford and 30-year-old Chloe Bashford were discovered.

Police said their next of kin have been informed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with two counts of murder. He was known to the victims. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 June.

“The families of Josh and Chloe have expressed they do not wish to add any further information at this time, and we urge the press and public to respect their right to privacy. A post mortem is scheduled to take place next week.”