Fatal crash at Duncton near Chichester: three people declared dead at the scene

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision at Duncton, near Chichester.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST

Police said the the incident involved a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200 and it occurred on the A285, between Keepers Cottage and Little Farm Campsite.

Police said it happened at about 7.30pm on Saturday, June 10.

The announcement comes after AA Traffic News reported this morning (Sunday, June 11) that the A285 was blocked following a collision.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Three people from the BMW were tragically declared dead at the scene; a fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Three occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital – one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and a third with minor injuries.

“Anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area around that time, or captured any relevant footage on dash cam, is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 1542 of 10/06. A section of the road was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

