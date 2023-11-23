Northampton Helmsman sentenced for gross negligence manslaughter of Newick man David Haw after boat crash in Poole
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dorset Police said Northampton helmsman Morgan George Smith piloted an RIB (rigid inflatable boat) at excessive speed, causing it to collide with a buoy in Poole Harbour.
Police said David Haw went overboard with another passenger. They said the other passenger made it back to the boat but Mr Haw went missing and was found dead in the water 12 days later.
Mr Haw, who was just 24, had attended Lewes Old Grammar School (LOGS).
A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “Morgan George Smith, 21 and of Northampton, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 20 July 2023 and pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter. He was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday 21 November 2023 to three years in prison.”
Police said Smith had attended a regatta prize giving event at Poole Yacht Club with Mr Haw and other friends on the evening of Sunday, May 1. Police said he was seen on CCTV buying and consuming ‘a number of alcoholic drinks’.
A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “Following the event, Smith agreed to take Mr Haw back to where he was staying for the weekend near Sandbanks in a RIB, after dropping off three other people at Poole Quay. At around 12.18am on Monday 2 May 2022 the RIB collided with a large metal buoy channel marker, known as Diver Buoy, which stood four metres above the waterline and was illuminated.”
Dorset Police said the incident was reported to them at 1.59am after Smith and the other passenger had reached the shore and told a nearby resident. Specialist police dive teams, supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit carried out extensive searches, police said, but David's body was found in the waters of Poole Harbour at about 1.40pm on Saturday, May 14.
Police said an investigation was launched by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), working with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and other specialist units within Dorset Police. Police said the investigation also worked with nationally recognised experts to provide detailed analysis of the circumstances.
Police said enquiries found Smith was travelling at nearly 30 knots, roughly three times the acceptable speed limit, and was navigating in darkness using a mobile phone. Police said life jackets were on board but were not worn and Smith was not qualified to operate the RIB in night-time conditions.
Police said they arrested Smith on May 2, and he was charged after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the MCIT, said: “The thoughts of the investigation team remain with the family and friends of David Haw through this extremely difficult time.”