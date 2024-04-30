Peacehaven boy, 15, taken to hospital as police appeal for witnesses to Saltdean car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the incident happened in Saltdean at about 7.20am on Wednesday, April 24, on the A259 at the junction with Saltdean Park Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It involved a white BMW and a 15-year-old boy. The 15-year-old boy from Peacehaven was taken to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW, a 49-year-old man from Peacehaven, was not injured.

