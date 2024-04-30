Peacehaven boy, 15, taken to hospital as police appeal for witnesses to Saltdean car crash
Police said the incident happened in Saltdean at about 7.20am on Wednesday, April 24, on the A259 at the junction with Saltdean Park Road.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It involved a white BMW and a 15-year-old boy. The 15-year-old boy from Peacehaven was taken to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW, a 49-year-old man from Peacehaven, was not injured.
“Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing [email protected] and quoting serial 195 of 24/04.”