Peacehaven: Sussex Police officer under investigation following fatal collision

The incident happened on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11.10pm on Saturday (30 April) when the police vehicle was in a collision with a 27-year-old, named as Arthur Holscher-Ermert.

A protest is to be held this Saturday (May 7) outside Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes - to mark a week since Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert died.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is the external body leading the investigation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IOPC has confirmed that Mr Holscher-Ermert was driving an Audi which was being pursued by another police car after it came to the attention of officers conducting an operation in the Newhaven and Peacehaven area.

Police in Peacehaven following a collision. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-220105-111536001

The short pursuit ended in Bramber Avenue where Mr Holscher-Ermert left the Audi and was struck moments later by a police vehicle which had not been involved in the pursuit.

Police officers and a member of the public immediately administered first-aid but Mr Holscher-Ermert tragically died at the scene.

Today a Sussex Police Constable was formally notified by the IOPC that he is under criminal investigation for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving. The officer will also be investigated for potential gross misconduct.

The officer has not undertaken duties since the incident and will be placed on restricted duties that are not public-facing pending the outcome of the investigation. Suspension under police regulations was considered.

Supt James Collis said: “This is a tragic incident and distressing for Mr Holscher-Ermert’s family and friends. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“While there has been much speculation, it is vital that all of the facts of the case can be fully, fairly and objectively investigated by the IOPC. That is the purpose of an independent investigation.

“We are providing every assistance to the IOPC to allow for a thorough investigation and for the family to receive the answers they need. We would ask the public to allow for the investigation to take its course.”

The IOPC is the primary investigating body and, as such, is responsible for providing support to next of kin. As the investigation remains on-going, Sussex Police is unable to provide any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IOPC on 0300 3035612 or email: [email protected]