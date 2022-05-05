The brother of Peacehaven man who died after a collision with a Sussex Police car has described his sibling as a 'lovely, caring, kind human'.

Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert died on Saturday (April 30) when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man who was on foot on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven

Karl Hoelscher-Ermert, 30, found out the tragic news at 4am on Sunday (May 1).

He said: "My dad phoned me at four in the morning and it shocked me. It still doesn't make sense to me. I don't really know what to do with myself."

Karl had last seen his younger brother on Saturday, April 23 when they went to Wembley Stadium to watch the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight.

Arthur, who had been a dog breeder for five years, had planned to meet Karl on Sunday (May 1) to see his brother's new puppies.

Karl said: "He [Arthur] had the biggest heart. He was a dog breeder and he loved making people happy. He had so many friends with children and we come from an area where there is not a lot of money. But any extra that he had he would spend it on buying presents for people's children who didn't have a lot of money.

Arthur was a dog breeder in Peacehaven

"He would even make people roast dinners and deliver them to their doors. This was the type of guy my brother was. He was so kind and unreserved."

Arthur had been living in Peacehaven with his girlfriend and her two daughters - Karl has said all of his brother's friends and family are 'absolutely devastated' about the news.

He said: "He was a lovely, caring kind human he was. He did not deserve this, no one deserves this."

On Monday (May 3) Karl wrote on Facebook: "RIP RIP RIP my baby brother. Right, I don’t really have the words but need to get this out there. I have the worst new to tell everyone.

"Last night at roughly mid night by brother Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert was run over and killed by police on south coast road Peacehaven.

"If you have any information or evidence of you would be so kind to forward it on to me so we can figure out what has happened as Sussex police still have made no contact with us regarding the incident.

"Rest easy up there my boy look after mum make sure you give her a big squeeze from me."

A GoFundMePage has been set up by Holly Horgan, a close friend of Arthur and Karl, to hep generate funds for the funeral.

Currently, the fundraiser has raised £6,405.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses and footage from the scene of the road collision.

Sussex Police said they are fully co-operating with the independent investigation.