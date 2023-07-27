Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Eastbourne on Wednesday evening, July 26.

Police said a pedestrian was using a zebra crossing in Upperton Road, close to the junction with Ocklynge Road, at about 7.50pm, when he was hit by ‘a dark coloured vehicle which failed to stop’.

A police spokesperson said: “Police and ambulance services responded to the scene and the man is being treated for serious injuries. A section of the road remains closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, captured any relevant footage on dash cam or CCTV, or has seen a dark coloured vehicle with obvious damage to it being driven in the area, is urged to come forward. You can email [email protected] quoting serial 1646 of 26/07.”

1 . Eastbourne hit-and-run Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in Upperton Road, Eastbourne, on Wednesday evening, July 26 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

