Photos: Hailsham man arrested on suspicion of arson after police receive report of car fire in Eastbourne

Sussex Police said a man has been arrested following a car fire at the weekend.
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:59 BST
Photos submitted to this newspaper show a burnt car at a property in The Hydneye, as well as a police car and police tape at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “About 11.53pm on Sunday 14 April, police received a report of a car on fire on a driveway in The Hydneye, Eastbourne.

“Officers swiftly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, and the occupants of the house were safely evacuated as a precaution. Following enquiries, a 34-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody at this time.”

