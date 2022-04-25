Picnic tables and benches burnt down in Horsham Park attack

The fire was started in the early hours of this morning (Monday April 25).

One of the benches - near the park’s bandstand and Kaya cafe - was reduced to cinders and another was left with just charred remains.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 2.48am we were called to a fire at Horsham Park, North Street.

Picnic tables and benches were destroyed by fire in Horsham Park

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Horsham to the incident.

“Upon arrival crews found 10 square metres of grassland and furniture well alight.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the fire which is believed to be of deliberate ignition.”

The fire crews left the scene at 4am.