Pictures show 'chaos' as Gatwick Airport North Terminal closed and man detained

Police have set up a precautionary cordon at the Airport’s North Terminal and promise to provide more updates as soon as doing so is possible.
Shuttle services to and from the terminal have closed, leaving some passengers stranded.
1. The scene at North Terminal Gatwick Airport where a suspicious car is being investigated.
The scene at North Terminal Gatwick Airport where a suspicious car is being investigated.
Photo: Adam Gerrard
2. The scene at North Terminal Gatwick Airport where a suspicious car is being investigated.
The scene at North Terminal Gatwick Airport where a suspicious car is being investigated.
Photo: Adam Gerrard
3. The scene at North Terminal Gatwick Airport where a suspicious car is being investigated.
The scene at North Terminal Gatwick Airport where a suspicious car is being investigated.
Photo: Adam Gerrard
4. The scene at North Terminal Gatwick Airport where a suspicious car is being investigated.
The scene at North Terminal Gatwick Airport where a suspicious car is being investigated.
Photo: Adam Gerrard