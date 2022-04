Officers said they received a report of a burglary in Dover Road just after 4.30pm on Monday, April 18.

The burglary is thought to have taken place between 1pm-4.15pm that day, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers attended the address and enquiries are ongoing.

Police

“Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 894 of 18/04.”