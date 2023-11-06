BREAKING
Police alert after 'high value' items stolen from vehicles in Billingshurst

A warning has gone out from Horsham Police after a string of ‘high value’ items were stolen from vehicles in Billingshurst.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:34 GMT
And they are urging anyone with any information about the thefts to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We have received a number of reports involving thefts from vehicles in the Billingshurst area, where both cars and vans are being targeted and high value items are being stolen.

"We are investigating these thefts, but vehicle owners are reminded to not leave valuables in their vehicles overnight.

Police say there have been a number of thefts of 'high value' items from vehicles in BillingshurstPolice say there have been a number of thefts of 'high value' items from vehicles in Billingshurst
“If the vehicles are alarmed, please ensure they work and if you have CCTV, Ring doorbell footage of any thefts or witness any suspicious activity around vehicles in your area, please let us know.”