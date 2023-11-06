A warning has gone out from Horsham Police after a string of ‘high value’ items were stolen from vehicles in Billingshurst.

And they are urging anyone with any information about the thefts to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We have received a number of reports involving thefts from vehicles in the Billingshurst area, where both cars and vans are being targeted and high value items are being stolen.

"We are investigating these thefts, but vehicle owners are reminded to not leave valuables in their vehicles overnight.

Police say there have been a number of thefts of 'high value' items from vehicles in Billingshurst