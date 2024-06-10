Police are appealing for information after a number of people in Horsham and Billingshurst were shot at by BB guns

A number of people were shot by BB gun pellets in a string of incidents in Horsham and Billingshurst yesterday (Sunday).

The shots were fired from a moving blue Vauxhall Vectra car and police are linking the incidents.

Police say the drive-by shootings happened in both Horsham and Billingshurst between 7 and 9pm yesterday (June 9).

A spokesperson said: “A total of seven incidents were reported to police of someone shooting members of the public from a blue Vauxhall Vectra. No injuries were reported.

“An investigation is ongoing to identify the vehicle and suspects involved.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1129 of 09/06.”