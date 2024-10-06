Police appeal after spate of van break-ins in East Sussex
The tools were stolen after transit vans were broken into overnight on Tuesday (October 1) in five separate thefts in Hailsham and Hellingly, Sussex Police said.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The thefts, that took place in nearby roads and within a short time, are believed to be linked.
"It is thought that there were up to four suspects, who were dressed in masks, gloves and dark clothing.
"They broke into the vans and loaded thousands of pounds worth of tools, including cutting saws, grinders, nail guns and drills, into a black estate car, believed to an Audi A6.
"If anyone has any information they should call 101 and quote serial 161 of 2/10.”