Officers were called to a premises in South Street, at the junction with Grinstead Lane, Lancing, shortly after 9pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “It is believed to have followed an earlier altercation at the roundabout at the junction of Grinstead Lane and Old Shoreham Road at about 8.30pm.

“During the altercation, one 17-year-old boy sustained injuries, believed to have been caused from being hit by a bottle. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of youths caused a large disturbance in Lancing on Friday, March 25

“Others were also injured but did not require medical treatment. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on police bail until April 26.”

Detective Constable Colin Taylor, from Worthing CID, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“It involved a large number of young people in the outside seating area of a premises. It is not believed any of those involved had been patrons inside the premises.

“A group were seen leaving the area via Lancing railway station, where they travelled towards Worthing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1384 of 25/03.”