Dice Board Game Lounge, which has been open for three and a half years at its Portsmouth site, took over Ransacked’s lease, which was also a board game lounge, in November and officially opened to the public on Tuesday, March 1.

Rikki Parsons, 33, one of three Dice owners said: “We wanted somewhere within an hour of our original site and Worthing was one of a few places on our short-list.

“We liked it as it seems the town has a good spirit for supporting independent businesses, there is change happening within the area, we liked the community spirit of the town and it’s a pretty place with the stretch of seafront.”

You can enjoy the traditions of a café as well as playing board games with friends and family

Rikki said Dice offers something different for Worthing. He said: “We believe in creating something that is a real social activity, it’s not just about going somewhere to have food or drink or for games.

“We want to create a place where people can connect, whether it be with new people or with existing friends and family.

“There’s a real desire to meet face-to-face and experience real social interaction that we have been missing as a result of the pandemic but also to take a step back from the digital world that we are in, you will hardly see anyone of their phone in either of our venues because they are engaged in the activity and they are having fun with the people they are sitting with.”

Rikki said that he considers Dice as an alternative to the cinema or to bowling. He added: “It is blending an activity with a hospitality experience.

“We are fully licensed and very serious about food and drink, we have four lines of draft beer, we have a full cocktail menu, lots of spirits and also for people that don’t drink we do really nice mocktails and coffee all day.”

Dice is open from 12pm to 10pm Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 10pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday, and the board games range from £3-£5 to play all day.

Rikki said the customers so far have given lots of good feedback about the lounge and more people are booking for future visits. If you want to book the Dice Board Game Lounge, you can visit the website.

Dice Board Game Lounge offers many different types of games to play