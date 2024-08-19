Police appeal for information after South Downs assault
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of an assault in a South Downs town.
Officers say it happened between 11.30am and midday on Saturday August 10 near Jarvis Lane and Castle Lane in Steyning.
A teenage boy was assaulted and another teenage boy was arrested in connection with the incident.
Police want witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened, or something suspicious, to come forward.
They are also appealing for anyone with relevant footage such as CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact them.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quote serial 500 of 10/08.