Police appeal for witnesses after series of garage robberies

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after garages were broken into in Newhaven.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

According to Sussex Police: “The incident happened at Mariners Wharf in Fort Road between midnight and 4am on Saturday, June 17. Ten garages were broken into, and a large number of items were taken including a push bike, drills, an angle grinder, saws, and other hardware tools.”

Officers are investigating, and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They have also appealed for anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the area to report it. Forensics have attended the scene and taken items for forensic examination.

One resident reported losses of over £6,000 from their garage alone, and said that garage doors have been left severely damaged.

Police appeal for witnesses after series of garage robberies in Newhaven
They said: “We are just looking mainly for any CCTV and doorbell footage in the surrounding area of Fort Road, South Road, Gibbon Road.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 289 of 17/06

