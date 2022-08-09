Police appeal for witnesses following collision on A27 at Chichester

Police

Sussex Police have reported that the collision involved a lorry, a black Nissan Qashqai, a red Peugeot van, and a white Chevrolet, which were on the eastbound carriageway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers closed the A27 in both directions while the incident was dealt with, and have thanked the public for their patience.

Three people were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police added.

Sussex Police also reported that one person was taken to St Richards Hospital in Chichester with minor injuries.

Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officers are investigating the collision and have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

In particular, anyone with relevant footage of the incident or of the vehicles in the area beforehand.