The incident was described by a Sussex Roads Police officer in a tweet sent earlier today.

Police responded to the call, found the vehicle on the move and stopped it.

Instead of the expected car thief, officers were ‘shocked’ to find the owner sitting at the wheel, and ‘even more shocked’ when he blew 104 on a roadside breath test.

The driver has since been arrested and awaits charge.