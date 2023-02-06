Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an attempted theft in Horsham Park.

Officers say that the boy was arrested at his home on Saturday and was detained in custody.

A spokesperson said: “On January 30 we responded to reports that a 17-year-old boy had attempted to steal a coat and rucksack from another 17-year-old in Horsham Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With thanks to partnership working between the police and local schools, we were able to successfully identify the suspect and conducted an arrest at his home last night. He is currently in custody.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy following an attempted theft in Horsham Park

Have you read? What are the best things to do in Horsham in 24 hours? Here’s what a ChatGPT AI bot had to say