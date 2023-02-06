Officers say that the boy was arrested at his home on Saturday and was detained in custody.
A spokesperson said: “On January 30 we responded to reports that a 17-year-old boy had attempted to steal a coat and rucksack from another 17-year-old in Horsham Park.
“With thanks to partnership working between the police and local schools, we were able to successfully identify the suspect and conducted an arrest at his home last night. He is currently in custody.
“We would like to thank the Horsham public for the swift reporting of this incident, which allowed us to gather evidence effectively and protect those involved whilst enquiries were ongoing.”