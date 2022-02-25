Police arrest man in South Downs drugs raid

Officers swooped on the property in Thakeham where police say they discovered a ‘significant quantity of cannabis.’

A spokesman said: “Acting on intelligence, our Neighbourhood Enforcement Team carried out a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a house in Linfield Copse, Thakeham, yesterday and recovered a significant quantity of cannabis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority, and has been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.”

Sussex Police

See also Police step up patrols in Southwater after ‘suspicious activity

And this Horsham dubbed England’s Covid capital