Police arrest man in South Downs drugs raid

Police arrested a man following a drugs raid on a house in a South Downs village yesterday (Thursday).

By Sarah Page
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:03 am

Officers swooped on the property in Thakeham where police say they discovered a ‘significant quantity of cannabis.’

A spokesman said: “Acting on intelligence, our Neighbourhood Enforcement Team carried out a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a house in Linfield Copse, Thakeham, yesterday and recovered a significant quantity of cannabis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority, and has been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.”

Sussex Police

See also Police step up patrols in Southwater after ‘suspicious activity

And this Horsham dubbed England’s Covid capital

And this Same day bookings could be introduced at several West Sussex rubbbish tips