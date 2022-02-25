Police arrest man in South Downs drugs raid

Officers swooped on the property in Thakeham where police say they discovered a ‘significant quantity of cannabis.’
A spokesman said: “Acting on intelligence, our Neighbourhood Enforcement Team carried out a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a house in Linfield Copse, Thakeham, yesterday and recovered a significant quantity of cannabis.
“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority, and has been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.”