Police step up patrols in Southwater after ‘suspicious activity’

Police are stepping up patrols in Southwater after a woman was reported to be ‘acting suspiciously’ in the area.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 25th February 2022, 9:03 am

Horsham Police say that they were alerted yesterday evening (Thursday) following a report of a woman taking photos of houses and cars.

A spokesman said: “Officers have taken details of the female and removed her from the area with strong advice not to return.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We encourage Southwater residents to remain extra vigilant and utilise CCTV and Ring doorbells should they have them.

Sussex Police

“Police will be conducting patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“Any further suspicious activity or concerns should be reported to Sussex Police on 101 or 999.”

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/consumer/plans-for-major-new-horsham-supermarket-move-further-forward-3584181https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/consumer/first-of-2750-new-horsham-homes-set-to-go-on-sale-3584280