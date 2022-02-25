Police step up patrols in Southwater after ‘suspicious activity’

Horsham Police say that they were alerted yesterday evening (Thursday) following a report of a woman taking photos of houses and cars.
A spokesman said: “Officers have taken details of the female and removed her from the area with strong advice not to return.
“We encourage Southwater residents to remain extra vigilant and utilise CCTV and Ring doorbells should they have them.
“Police will be conducting patrols in the area to provide reassurance.
“Any further suspicious activity or concerns should be reported to Sussex Police on 101 or 999.”