Police detain three men after report of pheasant poaching near Lewes
Lewes Police announced on Facebook on September 8 that the Rural Crime Team had received a report of pheasant poaching on private farmland on Thursday, September 4, at around 6.30pm.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and located three men they wished to speak to in relation to the incident. Following a pursuit on foot with assistance from local gamekeepers, the men were detained and searched. They were all subsequently released.”
They said officers were pursuing a ‘number of lines of enquiry’.
Inspector Andrew Barker said: “It is illegal to hunt game birds on private land, outside of their open season and without a firearms license. We encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us.”
People can make a report at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1264 of 04/09.