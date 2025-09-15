Police detain three men after report of pheasant poaching near Lewes

Police said three men were detained following a report of pheasant poaching between Lewes and Ringmer recently.

Lewes Police announced on Facebook on September 8 that the Rural Crime Team had received a report of pheasant poaching on private farmland on Thursday, September 4, at around 6.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and located three men they wished to speak to in relation to the incident. Following a pursuit on foot with assistance from local gamekeepers, the men were detained and searched. They were all subsequently released.”

They said officers were pursuing a ‘number of lines of enquiry’.

Inspector Andrew Barker said: “It is illegal to hunt game birds on private land, outside of their open season and without a firearms license. We encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us.”

People can make a report at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1264 of 04/09.