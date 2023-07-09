NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Police hunt for driver after car ploughs into house at Hastings

A vehicle smashed into a tradesman’s van at Amherst Road in the early hours of Friday morning leaving it a write off before hitting a house in nearby Bohemia Road.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST
Damage caused to tradesman's vanDamage caused to tradesman's van
Damage caused to tradesman's van

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a vehicle hitting the front of a house in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at 3.40am on Friday 7 July.

“On arrival the vehicle was empty and a search was carried out for the driver. No one was found. The vehicle is also believed to have hit a stationary van in Amherst Road prior to the collision in Bohemia Road. No one was hurt in either incidents. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Resident Susan Mitchell said: “It was my son in law’s van. He owns the Painting Company and has had his van written off by the same driver that ended up in house in Bohemia Road. Apparently the noise was horrendous and woke the whole family and neighbours.”

Most Popular
Damage caused to tradesman's vanDamage caused to tradesman's van
Damage caused to tradesman's van

Anyone who witnessed the incidents is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 147 of 07/07.

Have you read? Major Hastings road will be closed for repairs due to subsidence

Have you read? New Hastings school will be taking pupils in September despite the building being unfinished

damage caused to tradesman's vandamage caused to tradesman's van
damage caused to tradesman's van