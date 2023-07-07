And the MP says she has been working hard with Department for Education and has assurances the building work will be completed.

The new school is still in limbo, 97% complete but no work undertaken onsite since early March when the original contractors Modular Eco Designs went into administration. It was contracted by The Department for Education, not East Sussex County Council.

The adjacent old Helenswood building is still being utilised to meet rising numbers the school is to reopen the 3rd floor in time for the September term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Adrian Langan said: “This building was condemned during the final years of Ark Alexandra’s tenure, it was deemed then as unsafe and the upper floors closed due to major issues with the roof leaking. This has not been repaired only last week the Flagship closed the school due to water ingress from the upper to the lower floors.”

Work stopped on the Flagship school in March after the builders went into administration

He added: “The current situation is ridiculous when there is a virtually complete new school sat next door gathering dust.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said in March: "We remain focussed on delivering the Flagship project and are taking all available steps to minimise any delay in its completion. Once we know the outcome of the administrator decision we will explore options to complete the project.”

Speaking this week Sally Ann Hart said: “I have been in consultation with the Department of Education and they are full supportive of the school and getting the new school project finished and are looking at alternative building contractors. Children will still be able to attend in September. The second floor has been opened in readiness for the new intake in September and will provide a safe environment for children starting then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the state-funded special education school was given an overall rating of ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors with the report scoring the lowest rating for the four categories of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said: “While some pupils enjoy coming to school, others do not. Equally, some parents and carers are positive about the school, but others are not. They do not feel that their children are safe in school.”

In response to the report, trustees of the school appointed The Beckmead Trust, a behaviour-based education provider, to support staff implement rapid improvement. A spokesperson for the Beckmead Trust said: “We are in discussions with the DfE to ensure that the building work continues and is completed as planned as soon as possible, and are grateful to East Sussex County Council for its support of us through this process.”

Have you read? Travellers move onto site in St Leonards