Police hunt for man after suspected 'spiking' at Horsham bar

Officers say that the incident happened at Mungos in Park Place at around 1am-1.45am on Sunday June 26.

They have now issued an image of a man they want to talk to about the incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who was with a friend, was on the dance floor when, say police. “an unknown lone man was dancing nearby and made his way over to them.

Do you recognise this man?

"He is reported to have then jabbed the woman in her arm with a needle.

“The woman felt a sharp pain and challenged the man, who then walked off.

"She attended hospital as a precaution, and toxicology reports concluded there were no unforeseen substances in her system.”

Detectives have so far been unable to identify the man, and are now urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.

He is described as a white Eastern European man in his late 30s, about 5 ft10 ins, of medium build with muscular arms, short dark hair and a beard.

He was wearing an orange polo top, jeans, and black trainers with orange around the bottom.

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220116117.

Investigating officer PC Jon Petroulas said: “We encourage anybody who believes they have been a victim of needle sticking or drinks tampering to report it to bar staff or a police officer as soon as they can – or call 101 or 999 in an emergency – and stay with a friend or security staff.

“Do not continue drinking alcohol as this could lead to more serious problems.

“If your friend is believed to have been spiked, do not let them leave the venue with someone you don’t know or trust.

"Keep them talking and monitor their condition. If they deteriorate, phone the ambulance service and keep them seated.