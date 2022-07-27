Police hunt for 'man with a wheelbarrow' after Billingshurst allotments break-in

Officers say that a number of sheds were targeted during the early hours of Thursday July 21 at the Billingshurst Allotment Society.

They want to speak to a man who was seen walking away from the area with a wheelbarrow.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who has doorbell or video footage from the Becks Way area around 4am on Thursday July 21 is asked to report it to police.

“Investigating officers are particularly keen to receive footage which features a man wearing a black and white top walking away from the area with a wheelbarrow.”

PC Donna King added: "We are still looking to identify the victims of this incident. If there are any more people who believe their shed at the allotment was broken into I urge them to contact us."