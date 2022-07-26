Investigation launched after 'fake police officer' tailed woman on A24

Sussex Police say the police impersonator – who was not in uniform – was driving a silver Ford Fusion as he tailed the woman along the A24 near Horsham between 10.30am and 11.30am on July 21.

They say they believe it was an isolated incident but are advising people that a police officer stopping someone on a roadway – even in an unmarked car –would display blue flashing lights.

The woman herself posted a message on social media to warn other drivers. She said the man followed so closely behind her that she could not see his car’s number plate.

Police are investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer as he followed a woman driver on the A24 near Horsham

She said he held what looked like a police badge out of the window, put his indicator on and gestured for her to pull over, yelling: ’Police, pull over now.’

A police spokesperson said later: “The suspect was a white, well-built man, aged in his 50s, with short grey hair.

"He was not in police uniform.

“We believe this was an isolated incident, but anyone with information about this or other incidents can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 628 of 21/07.“The force advises motorists that all officers who carry out a vehicle stop will carry a warrant card to correctly identify themselves to the public.