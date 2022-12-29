Police are hunting for two men following a report of a racially aggravated assault in Horsham.

Officers say they want to identify the men following an incident at the Darchini Indian Restaurant in London Road just before 10pm on Monday December 19.

Police were called to the restaurant after a group of customers left without paying.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A group of people are said to have left the premises without paying for their meal, physically and verbally assaulting staff on their way out and using racial slurs as they made off from the scene.

Police want to identify these two men following a 'racially aggravated' assault at a Horsham restaurant

“Initial enquiries have been completed, including around CCTV and statements from other people in the area at the time of the assault.

“As a result, officers are looking to identify the two men shown in the images as it’s believed they have information which could help with the investigation.

“They are described as white, of medium build and with dark hair. One of the men was wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

