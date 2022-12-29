Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police hunt for two men after 'racially aggravated' assault in Horsham

Police are hunting for two men following a report of a racially aggravated assault in Horsham.

By Sarah Page
2 hours ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 3:09pm

Officers say they want to identify the men following an incident at the Darchini Indian Restaurant in London Road just before 10pm on Monday December 19.

Police were called to the restaurant after a group of customers left without paying.

Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A group of people are said to have left the premises without paying for their meal, physically and verbally assaulting staff on their way out and using racial slurs as they made off from the scene.

Most Popular
Police want to identify these two men following a 'racially aggravated' assault at a Horsham restaurant
Hide Ad

“Initial enquiries have been completed, including around CCTV and statements from other people in the area at the time of the assault.

“As a result, officers are looking to identify the two men shown in the images as it’s believed they have information which could help with the investigation.

Hide Ad

Have you read? Warning of limited train services to and from Gatwick Airport next week

Anger and confusion over Broadbridge Heath road

Hide Ad

Major road closed in Pulborough following landslide

“They are described as white, of medium build and with dark hair. One of the men was wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Hide Ad

“Any relevant information in relation to the assault or the identity of the two men can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1258 of 19/12.”