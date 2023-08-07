Police in Horsham are warning people to be on the alert after an increase in ‘sextortion’ scams.

Officers say people are being tricked into sharing intimate photos on line – then being blackmailed and threatened.

Sussex Police say that sextortion involves threatening to publish sexual information, photos or videos about someone. A spokesperson said: “It may be to extort money or to force the victim to do something against their will. Photos or recordings are often made without the victim realising or consenting.

“Criminals often target people through dating apps, social media, webcams or pornography sites. They may use a fake identity to befriend you online and then threaten to send images to your family and friends.

Horsham Police have issued an alert after an increase in 'sextortion' scams

“Sextortion can be committed by individuals but organised crime gangs are usually behind it.”

A spokesperson for Horsham Police said: “We are seeing an increase of Sextortion scams where people are being tricked in to sharing intimate photos online, then being blackmailed with threats that the images will be shared.

"We are urging people to be vigilant online.”

If you have been targeted Sussex Police urge people not to panic – and not to pay any money.

“Save the evidence: Take screenshots. Save messages and images. Collect URL links to where the information is being shared online,” said the spokesperson.

“Report it to social media companies if communication happened on these channels. For example, Facebook or Instagram.