Police investigation after two dogs shot in East Sussex

Police are investigating after two dogs were shot in East Sussex.

The incidents, which happened last month, are not being linked, police confirmed.

One of the incidents happened in the woods close to Mardens Hill in Crowborough. Picture: Google Street View

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating two incidents in which dogs have sustained gun wounds in East Sussex, and are emphasising that there is no evidence to connect them.

At about 7pm on Sunday, September 15, a local woman was walking her dog, a five-year old Springer Spaniel, off the lead, through a public footpath on Buckhurst Farm Estate, Hartfield, when it ran off and returned with wounds believed to have been caused by an air weapon.

“Very sadly the dog had to be put down by a vet.

“Nothing had been heard and no suspects were seen.

“Occupants of the estate have been spoken to and it has been confirmed they had no knowledge of the incident.

“At about 10.30am on Saturday, September 28, a local man was out walking their dog, off the lead, in the woods close to Mardens Hill, Crowborough, when a scuffle occurred, believed to involve other dogs out of sight of the owner, following which the male dog returned with wounds again believed to have been caused by air pellets.

“It received treatment at a vets and is understood to be recovering.

“No weapon was seen and no suspect was identified although a man was seen in the distance.”

Sergeant Kara Tombling added: “We have been investigating and these incidents are not being linked but if anyone has any information about either incident they can contact us either online (link will be added) or by calling 101, quoting serial 1553 of 15/09 or serial 1213 of 28/09.