Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adur and Worthing Police received ‘several reports of suspicious activity’ in the Adur district.

A spokesperson added: “Officers have linked a number of reports of a man in a grey Nissan Micra approaching children in the Sompting and North Lancing area over the last week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police force issued an update on its investigation on Thursday (March 14).

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

A statement read: “We would like to thank the public for their help in identifying any suspicious behaviour following a number of reports in the North Lancing and Sompting area.

“Officers have since followed up on several lines of enquiry and have spoken with a man and woman linked to the incidents. No offences were identified.

“We take reports of this nature seriously and would encourage anyone who sees or witnesses suspicious activity to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101.