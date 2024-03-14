Police issue key update after 'suspicious behaviour' reported in West Sussex villages
Adur and Worthing Police received ‘several reports of suspicious activity’ in the Adur district.
A spokesperson added: “Officers have linked a number of reports of a man in a grey Nissan Micra approaching children in the Sompting and North Lancing area over the last week.”
The police force issued an update on its investigation on Thursday (March 14).
A statement read: “We would like to thank the public for their help in identifying any suspicious behaviour following a number of reports in the North Lancing and Sompting area.
“Officers have since followed up on several lines of enquiry and have spoken with a man and woman linked to the incidents. No offences were identified.
“We take reports of this nature seriously and would encourage anyone who sees or witnesses suspicious activity to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101.
“Always dial 999 in an emergency.”