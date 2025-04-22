Police launch investigation after stained glass window smashed at church in East Sussex

Police have launched an investigation after a stained glass window at a church in East Sussex was smashed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On March 28, between 2am and 4am, an object was used to smash a stained glass window at St Mary's Church in St James's Street, Brighton.

"A person was then reported to have entered the premises and stolen items, including a bank card.

"Police are appealing for the ID of the man in connection with enquiries.

“If you have any information to assist the investigation, we ask you make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 361 of 28/03.”

