Police launch investigation after stained glass window smashed at church in East Sussex
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have launched an investigation after a stained glass window at a church in East Sussex was smashed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On March 28, between 2am and 4am, an object was used to smash a stained glass window at St Mary's Church in St James's Street, Brighton.
"A person was then reported to have entered the premises and stolen items, including a bank card.
"Police are appealing for the ID of the man in connection with enquiries.
“If you have any information to assist the investigation, we ask you make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 361 of 28/03.”