Police have launched an operation to tackle a rising number of motorcycle thefts in Eastbourne.

Officers are running Operation Terrain in a bid to identify and catch those responsible for the recent thefts of a high number of motorcycles across the Eastbourne area and are appealing to businesses and residents to come forward with any information they may have.

PC Douglas Moyes said: “We have seen a rising number of motorcycle thefts in the area over the past five months. Two suspects, usually wearing balaclavas, arrive on a motorcycle and attack the security of the targeted bike by snapping the steering lock. They then hot-wire the motorcycle and flee the scene on the stolen bike. This can happen in just over a minute.

“We are carrying out targeted patrols in the known hotspots, gathering intelligence in relation to this ongoing issue, and arresting offenders where possible.

“We want to hear from anyone who has any information about these thefts.”

It is mainly 125cc and lower power motorcycles in the town centre and roads surrounding Seaside that are being targeted.

Owners are being advised to double-lock and chain their motorcycles securely and, where possible, store out of sight and install CCTV.

Officers are urging the public to report any suspicious behaviour and any abandoned motorcycles.