Ten of the arrests were for assault. Hastings Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed an assault on a woman in Hastings town centre on Sunday, June 5 to come forward.

Arrests were also made for the offences of criminal damage, driving while under the influence of drink/drugs, and burglary.

To report a crime, contact police on 101 or via the Sussex Police website – or call 999 if it’s an emergency.