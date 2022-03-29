Police release CCTV footage after 54 reports of vehicles having their tyres deflated in Brighton and Hove

Sussex Police released a CCTV clip of two people they would like to speak to

Police have said they would like to speak to two people caught on CCTV in an area where several cars had their tyres deflated.

The pair were seen entering Bernard Road from Hartington Road in the Elm Grove area of Brighton at around 3.40am on Tuesday, March 15. Sussex Police said several cars had their tyres deflated in the area around that time.

Fifty-four reports of vehicles having had their tyres deflated have now been received by police – the vast majority of which occurred overnight on March 7/8, police said.

Police would not confirm whether the spate was linked to activists who have been deflating the tyres of SUV-type cars, calling them a "climate disaster".

Inspector Nicky Stuart, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the impact these crimes are having on the community and I would like to reassure the public that our officers are working round the clock to catch those responsible.

“We are exploring several lines of enquiry, but as always the public are our eyes and ears. If you see anything suspicious, recognise either of these two individuals or have any information that could help, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Extinguisher.”