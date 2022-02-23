Police release horrifying video of Sussex woman trying to burn down a house with children inside

Talisa Windsor, of Amberley Drive, Hove, was jailed for six years, including a further three on extended licence, at Chichester Crown Court on Friday (February 18) after being found guilty of attempted arson reckless as to endangering life, police confirmed.

At 6.35pm on May 11 Windsor was seen on CCTV pouring 3.7 litres of petrol – which she had recently stolen from a nearby petrol station - around the front door of a property in Moyne Close, Hove.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage shows her attempt to set the petrol alight by filling a broken bottle with petrol and tissue and throwing it at the door – but it failed to ignite.

Windsor also tried to throw a brick through a front window, police say.

According to police, officers called after members of the public reported smelling petrol and Windsor was witnessed filling the bottle with petrol nearby.

She was swiftly arrested while officers visited the Moyne Close address to ensure the safety of the occupants, who had escaped.

It was later revealed Windsor had sent a number of threatening messages to the occupants in the days leading up to the incident - including several death threats, police confirmed.

Talisa Windsor: A Hove woman who tried to set fire to a family home with two young children inside has been jailed. (Photo from Sussex Police) SUS-220223-141616001

Police say she was charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life, remanded in custody and in October was found guilty of attempted arson reckless as to endangering life by a jury.

Investigating officer DC Rose Horan said, “This was an extremely disturbing incident which threatened the lives of a family with two young children, who were inside the house when Talisa Windsor attempted to set it alight.

“CCTV showed that the cigarette lighter did ignite, so it was extremely lucky that the 3.7L of petrol around the front door did not go up in flames. Had that happened, we could have been looking at a tragic outcome.

“Nonetheless, his Honour Judge Trimmer found Windsor met the criteria for a dangerous offender and passed an extended sentence.

“I would like to thank the victims, witnesses and everybody who supported the investigation for their help in bringing a dangerous individual to justice.”