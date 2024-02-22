Police have issued a warning after reports of thieves targeting vans in Storrington

Officers say they have received a number of reports of tools being stolen from vans in the village.

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating these thefts, but vehicle owners are reminded to not leave valuables in their vehicles overnight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...