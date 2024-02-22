BREAKING

Police warning after thieves target vans in Storrington

A warning has gone out from Sussex Police over thieves targeting vans in Storrington.
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:41 GMT
Police have issued a warning after reports of thieves targeting vans in Storrington

Officers say they have received a number of reports of tools being stolen from vans in the village.

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating these thefts, but vehicle owners are reminded to not leave valuables in their vehicles overnight.

“If the vehicles are alarmed, please ensure they work and if you have CCTV, Ring doorbell footage of any thefts or witness any suspicious activity around vehicles in your area, please let us know.”