Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex County Council says that the Carfax will be closed all traffic between February 29 and March 10 for repairs to be carried out.

The repair works were originally earmarked for completion last month but were postponed because of severe weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says that the carriageway surface at the Carfax has become ‘very uneven in certain locations from heavy goods vehicle movements. Subject to unforeseen factors, such as further severe weather, the worst-affected areas will be repaired.’

New dates have been announced for the closure of Horsham's Carfax to traffic while road repairs are carried out

A council spokesperson added: “The closure to traffic is required to ensure the safety of both the public and workforce and to allow the materials to set/harden. Pedestrian access will be maintained and shops and businesses will be able to open as normal.