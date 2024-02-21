BREAKING

New dates announced for Horsham town centre road closure

New dates have been announced for Horsham town centre road closure.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:17 GMT
West Sussex County Council says that the Carfax will be closed all traffic between February 29 and March 10 for repairs to be carried out.

The repair works were originally earmarked for completion last month but were postponed because of severe weather.

The council says that the carriageway surface at the Carfax has become ‘very uneven in certain locations from heavy goods vehicle movements. Subject to unforeseen factors, such as further severe weather, the worst-affected areas will be repaired.’

New dates have been announced for the closure of Horsham's Carfax to traffic while road repairs are carried out

A council spokesperson added: “The closure to traffic is required to ensure the safety of both the public and workforce and to allow the materials to set/harden. Pedestrian access will be maintained and shops and businesses will be able to open as normal.

“We have been liaising with businesses to ensure deliveries can still take place, although timings will be dependent on the progress of the works.”

