Officers say they have received reports of vehicle thefts across the Henfield and Steyning areas.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicles involved have had keyless entry and CCTV from one incident has shown the suspects using a device to access the car.

“Motorists with keyless entry vehicles are being urged to take steps to keep their property secure and prevent thieves.”

The warning follows a rise in organised crime groups who have targeted keyless – often premium and prestige – vehicle brands in Sussex.

The spokesperson added: “The criminals target vehicles primarily on private driveways, but also in public car parks and there are steps that owners can take to prevent theft of keyless entry vehicles.