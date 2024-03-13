Police warning over thefts of 'keyless entry' cars in villages around Horsham

A warning is going out from Sussex Police over thefts of ‘keyless entry’ cars in villages around Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 13th Mar 2024, 11:35 GMT
Officers say they have received reports of vehicle thefts across the Henfield and Steyning areas.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicles involved have had keyless entry and CCTV from one incident has shown the suspects using a device to access the car.

“Motorists with keyless entry vehicles are being urged to take steps to keep their property secure and prevent thieves.”

Police have issued a warning over thieves targeting 'keyless entry' cars in villages around HorshamPolice have issued a warning over thieves targeting 'keyless entry' cars in villages around Horsham
Police have issued a warning over thieves targeting 'keyless entry' cars in villages around Horsham

The warning follows a rise in organised crime groups who have targeted keyless – often premium and prestige – vehicle brands in Sussex.

The spokesperson added: “The criminals target vehicles primarily on private driveways, but also in public car parks and there are steps that owners can take to prevent theft of keyless entry vehicles.

"These include storing their key fob in a Faraday bag to cut out any electronic signals being sent out of their home, and using a steering wheel crook lock to prevent criminals being able to use the vehicle easily.”