‘Prolific offenders’ brought to justice after police target Sussex crime hotspots

Sussex Police have announced that three months of targeted action in Sussex’s ‘hotspot areas’ is making a ‘tangible difference’ to communities.

They said Sussex Police introduced a Hotspot Policing Team earlier this year, which is a unit dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour and serious violence in 29 areas with ‘relatively high concentrations of crime’.

Police said team works with partners and other agencies to identify the issues in each area and put the specific measures in place needed to address them.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “That targeted approach has seen reports of anti-social behaviour fall by 17.6 per cent in hotspot areas between April and July, compared to the same period last year. Comparable data for serious violence is being collated. Additional patrols, paid for primarily by extra Home Office funding, are the cornerstone of hotspot policing. They provide a reassuring presence, a visible deterrent and clear points of contact for engagement with the public.”

Sussex Police said their Hotspot Policing Team have carried out over 5,000 hours of high visibility patrols in hotspots since April. Police said they have identified ‘the most prolific offenders’ and brought them to justice by working with their partners like local authorities, businesses and community groups.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “In East Sussex, the team has targeted prolific offenders in the division.

“Jseph Marodza, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 21 weeks after pleading guilty to seven counts of shoplifting.

“Lee Parnaby, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with 15 shoplifting offences and failing to appear at court. He pleaded guilty to all of them at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 26 July, where he was ordered to complete rehabilitation programmes and a community order.

“Rossi Henderson, 36, of no fixed address, was wanted for more multiple shoplifting offences, located in a hotspot area and, after a brief foot chase, was found hiding in a bramble bush. He was charged with 20 counts of shoplifting and, at Lewes Crown Court on 22 July, was jailed for 20 months and given a Criminal Behaviour Order designed to limit his ability to reoffend.

“They are in addition to multiple arrests of shoplifters, drug dealers, weapons carriers and more, as a direct result of proactive work from the hotspot team.”

Police said they would team up with partners for engagement days across Sussex’s hotspots where they can meet the public. Dates include: August 6 – Wellington Place, Hastings; August 21 – Horsham Park, Horsham; and August 29 – Priory Park, Chichester.

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, force lead for serious violence and knife crime, said: “Hotspot policing works – we have seen crime reduce in hotspots in Sussex for years. Now, with our dedicated hotspot team, we have increased the number of hotspot areas and the resources assigned to them. In just three months, that approach is yielding tangible results that make a difference to our communities every day. I hope this sends a clear message to the public that we are here for you, you will see us on your streets and we will work relentlessly to keep you safe.”

Police urged people to report any crime or issues to them online or via 101 and to always dial 999 in an emergency.