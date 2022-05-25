Reality star Katie Price arrives at Sussex court

The mother-of-five who lives in Dial Post, near Horsham, was surrounded by photographers as she entered the court building.

She had earlier pleaded not guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee – Michelle Penticost. – when she appeared before Crawley magistrates last month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order banned her from contacting Michelle after she swore at her in a school playground in 2019.

Katie Price kept her head down as she arrived at Lewes Crown Court today

Katie elected a crown court trial when she appeared before magistrates and she kept her head down as she arrived at Lewes Crown Court today (Wednesday).

Today's hearing at Lewes Crown Court is to prepare for trial.