Record-breaking £28k illegal tobacco haul found in Eastbourne

Cigarettes and rolling tobacco worth around £28,000 were found hidden in drawers in a flat in the town centre, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) confirmed.

A ESCC spokesperson said the discovery included 18,500 illegal cigarettes and more than 19kgs of illegal hand-rolling tobacco.

East Sussex Trading Standards officers, Sussex Police and other agencies, made the discovery on March 31.

Eastbourne flat home to record breaking £28k illegal tobacco haul. Photo from East Sussex County Council. SUS-220704-104426001

Cllr Rupert Simmons, ESCC’s lead member for economy, said, “This result shows our commitment to ridding the county of illegal tobacco which brings organised crime into our communities, undermines efforts to discourage smoking and encourages tobacco use among young people due to cheaper prices.”

Richard Strawson, East Sussex Trading Standards manager, said, “As well as seizing tobacco products with a retail value of £28,000, we have also gathered intelligence which will help us and other agencies target further work to tackle the criminality.

“I hope that this significant discovery sends out a warning to anyone else involved in the sale of illegal tobacco that it is only a matter of time before we catch up with you.”

Darrell Gale, director of Public Health in East Sussex, said, “Public Health will continue to support the excellent work of our local enforcement agencies. This result helps protect local children from becoming dependent on tobacco.

“There are an estimated 57,000 smokers in East Sussex and, each year, approximately 1,000 deaths in the county are attributable to smoking. Most smokers started before they were 18 and illegal tobacco is sold at pocket money prices getting local children, in the poorest parts of the county, addicted to tobacco, perpetuating the cycle of health inequalities.”

Anyone with information about illegal tobacco sales is urged to report it by calling the illegal tobacco helpline on 0300 999 6999 or online at www.stop-illegal-tobacco.co.uk.