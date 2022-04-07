Cliff fall warning: ‘You will be in danger of getting crushed or trapped’

Wealden District Council (WDC) is behind the new campaign reminding people that cliff falls can happen at any time and visitors should stay well away from cliff edges and bases.

A spokesperson for WDC said, “Visitors are being warned not to gather at the base of cliffs for shade or if the rest of the beach is busy.

“Chalk can and does fall from above without warning, and you will be in danger of getting crushed or trapped. There have been at least 50 cliff falls in the last year – it happens more often than people think.”

As well as this, if you’re walking on the clifftop, you can’t see cracks and overhangs beneath you. Chalk is very unstable and can crumble without warning.

The spokesperson said, “Warnings have also been issued about people taking selfies at the cliff edge. No photo is worth risking your life for.”

Cliff falls aren’t the only focus of this campaign. In the last year there have been a number of incidents of people getting cut off by the tide at the base of cliffs – they all had to be rescued by the coastguard.

The WDC spokesperson said, “Some beaches are only accessible during low tide and once the tide comes in, you could end up stuck.

“If you’re walking on the beaches at Seven Sisters or Birling Gap, be aware of the tide times and stay as far away from the base as you can.”

For information on tide times visit tidetimes.org.uk.

Councillor Philip Lunn, WDC’s portfolio holder for community and public health, said, “We welcome visitors to Wealden and the stunning coastline but we want their visit to be memorable and not end in tragedy.

“It is imperative people heed warnings to stay away from the cliff edge and the cliff base. Come and enjoy Wealden but be aware of the dangers of the natural landscape.”

If you see someone in danger on or near cliffs, call 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.

You can follow the campaign on social media using the hashtags #BeCliffAware and #BeTideAware.