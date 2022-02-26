Robbery at Chichester Curry's: tech retailer speaks out

A spokesperson for the tech retail giant has spoken out after £16,000 worth of goods were stolen from the Chichester and Worthing branches on two consecutive days.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance and supporting those affected where required is our priority," they said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ll continue to work with the police to assist them as investigations continue.”

Curries and PC World in Portfield Road, Chichester

The statement comes after Sussex Police issued an appeal for information about the robberies yesterday. The first robbery took place at the Chichester site on Portfield Road, just after 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Three men dressed in black entered the store, heading straight for the electronics section, where they stole a number of items before leaving. The entire robbery took less than two minutes.

The second robbery took place a day later, at the Lyons Farm branch, in Worthing. This time three people took part in the robbery.

They also stole electrical items like iPads, tablets and laptops. When the suspects entered the stores on both occasions, they shouted at staff and customers, warning them not to come anywhere near them.