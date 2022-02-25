Robbery at Chichester shop sparks investigation

The investigation comes following two robberies in consecutive days at Curry’s stores in Chichester and Worthing where around £16,000 worth of items were taken.

The first took place at the store in Portfield Road, Chichester, just after 7.25pm on Wednesday (16 February).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curry's and PC World in Portfield Road

Three men dressed all in black entered the store and headed straight to the electrical section where they stole a number of items and left within two minutes.

The second robbery happened at 7.35pm a day later in Lyons Farm, Worthing, but this time with four people dressed in all black and wearing facemasks.

They also then stole electrical items including iPads, tablets and laptops.

When the suspects entered both stores they shouted at staff and customers to not come anywhere near them.